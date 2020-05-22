Berkeley reopens tennis and pickleball courts for singles play only

Berkeley’s tennis and pickleball courts have now reopened with new social distancing protocols that allow people, including those from different households, to play singles games.

Berkeleyside is sharing this message from the city of Berkeley about coronavirus-related rulings. This one was issued Friday evening and appears below in full.

Berkeley’s tennis and pickleball courts have now reopened with new social distancing protocols that allows people, including those from different households, to play singles games.

These sports, now allowed under the May 18 shelter-in-place order , can be played with social distance. Other sports involving close contact and shared equipment, such as basketball and volleyball, are still prohibited between people who don’t live together – and those City courts remain closed.

There is neither vaccine nor effective treatment for COVID-19. That means that even as some rules get relaxed, everyone should shelter in place except for specifically permitted activities, and wear a face covering over their nose and mouth when out. These actions are essential to our ability to contain the virus.

Tennis and pickleball courts reopen

Starting today, Berkeley’s tennis and pickleball courts are open and available for booking through the City’s online recreation registration portal. Everyone using the courts must observe COVID-19 safety guidelines, which have been posted on signs at all courts:

Only two players may be present at a time on a court.

Players must stay 6 feet apart from one another at all times.

Limit of 3 balls per court.

Wait until other players have completely exited the court before entering.

No sharing of equipment. Each player must have their own racquet and water bottle.

Coaching, lessons, teaching carts, and ball hoppers are not allowed. Masks are not required while on-court playing tennis or pickleball but all players should have a face covering with them and put them on when not actively playing if others are present.

Most recreation facilities remain closed

Play structures and athletic courts other than tennis and pickleball remain closed. This includes volleyball and basketball courts.

Most sports fields and open spaces in parks are still open for community members to enjoy alone or with members of their household, but fields remain closed for permits or organized play. Please do not gather in parks with people you don’t live with.

Subscribe to the Daily Briefing Don't miss a story. Get Berkeleyside headlines delivered to your inbox. Don't miss a story. Get Berkeleyside headlines delivered to your inbox.

The following facilities remain closed entirely:

Parks

63rd Street Mini Park, 1615 63rd St.

Bateman Mall Park, 3027 Colby St.

Becky Temko Tot Park, 2424 Roosevelt St.

Charlie Dohr Mini Park, 2208 Action St.

Grizzly Peak Park, 50 Whitaker Ave.

Haskell-Mabel Mini Park, 1255 Haskell St.

Ohlone Dog Park, 1800 Hearst Ave.

Price Street Mini Park, 1631 Prince St.

Virginia McGee Totland, 1644 Virginia

Recreation Centers

Frances Albrier Community Center, 2800 Park St.

James Kenney Community Center, 1720 8th St.

Live Oak Community Center, 1301 Shattuck

Martin Luther King, Jr. Youth Services Center/Young Adult Project (YAP), 1730 Oregon St.

Willard Clubhouse, 2720 Hillegass

Recreation facilities

Most recreation space is still closed with the exception of open space in large parks. All play structures, basketball courts, volleyball courts, and climbing/bouldering areas are closed.

Standalone facility closures include:

Adventure Playground, 160 University

King Pool, 1700 Hopkins

Shorebird Park nature center, 160 University

West Campus Pool, 2100 Browning

These small steps towards reopening allowed by the new order are possible due to the significant progress we’ve made as a region in arresting the spread of COVID-19. The sacrifices made by Bay Area residents over the past nine weeks have slowed the increase in new cases and kept our hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

As we look to build on this progress, it remains essential for everyone to continue practicing social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions including wearing a face covering when in public, staying 6 feet away from others, and washing your hands regularly with soap and water.