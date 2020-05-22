Remembering Robert Harmon Price

The lawyer, devoted husband and avid audiophile, who was a well-known patron of Amoeba Records, insisted on accolades for his faithful seeing-eye canine companions.

Robert Harmon Price Esquire — April 19, 1947 – May 16, 2020

Goodbye Eagle..

After a brief hospital stay and release that day, on a quiet pleasant Friday evening, Bob celebrated with Barbara their 24th wedding anniversary. Saturday afternoon Bob peacefully passed from this Earth with the kind aid of hospice support. He had received cancer treatments for over a year.

Bob and Barbara had shared their Berkeley home since the mid 1990s. Introduced by Bob’s lifelong best friend Damon Spillios, the couple met and fell in love in New York City in July 1994, and were married May 1996.

Bob was born in Boston, Massachusetts, and raised in Belmont by father David, a tanning factory owner, and his mother Elaine, a homemaker. Bob graduated from the renowned Belmont Hill School in 1965 playing varsity hockey. He attended the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia from September 1965 to June 1967, a well-liked member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity, whose surviving brothers have sadly noticed his passing.

After an infection in 1968 and resulting blindness, Bob continued his education at Boston University in 1970, graduating with the Class of 1973 and a BA in Classics.

Bob met his first wife, Stephanie, in Philadelphia in June 1969. They were married at Belmont Hill May 1971, but separated in 1974. After that Bob boldly moved to San Diego staying with his brother-in-law, before deciding to enter California Western School of Law in 1977, graduating in 1980, passing the CA State Bar in May 1980.

Bob moved to the Bay Area May 1982 with his second wife, Afroditi Katzikis, a paralegal, and was employed in the Scranton Law Firm in Pleasant Hill, now Concord. He had remained friends with Mark Scranton since then. His second marriage ended in 1994.

Before and during his Berkeley days, Bob was an avid audiophile and a frequent and well-known patron of Amoeba Records. He had a particular affection for classical and jazz music — indeed his vanity license plate for a long time was TWEHONK (saxophone).

He visited Telegraph Avenue practically daily during its sadly departed heyday, compared to the dwindling current state of affairs awaiting foresight and creativity.

Bob would insist on mention, praise and accolades for his faithful observant and obedient seeing-eye companion/dog-buds. First, Hughie a magnificent full German Shepherd, Bandit an energetic tan and white, part Basenji and, finally, Abbey a beautiful and friendly female Labrador.

Bob and Barbara shared many Thanksgivings and Christmases in the North Berkeley hills home of his Penn freshman dorm mate and fraternity brother Charley Pappas. Likewise, Barbara’s birthdays were most often celebrated at Berkeley’s Le Bateau Ivre restaurant with another younger Penn grad, Mark Weiman, owner of Regent Press, who shared the same birthday. The couple’s continuing mutual love, affection and devotion were recognized by all their friends and acquaintances.

Besides his beloved wife Barbara, Bob is also survived by sister Karen Ross and aunt Nancy Deutsch, and was preceded in passing by his brother David.

Both Bob and Barbara would welcome and appreciate any donation considered to:

The Seeing Eye

Box 375, Morristown NJ 07963-0375

Tel: (973) 539-4425

info@SeeingEye.org