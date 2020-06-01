Alameda County announces 8 p.m. curfew in Berkeley on Monday

Berkeley and the rest of Alameda County will be under a curfew starting at 8 p.m. Monday. Everyone who is not exempt must remain indoors between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. until Friday.

The order will be in effect through Friday unless the county rescinds the new rules before that time. The Alameda County sheriff’s office announced the curfew in a text alert Monday just before 3:25 p.m. It applies to the entire county and “requires all non-exempted persons in the County to remain indoors between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.”

The order follows widespread civil unrest, demonstrations against police violence, looting and violence in the Bay Area in recent days.

Exemptions from the order include emergency workers and military personnel; people en route to their work or home, or seeking medical help; media workers; and people experiencing homelessness.

Read the full order and the county proclamation.

Berkeley has seen extensive looting and property damage in recent days.

“The threat level to Berkeley is significant,” said Berkeley city spokesman Matthai Chakko. “It’s happening all over the region. That puts a tremendous strain on law enforcement.”

This story was updated after publication due to the developing nature of events.

Emilie Raguso is senior editor, news, at Berkeleyside.