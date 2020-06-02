Black-owned eateries in Berkeley and Oakland open for takeout

Sustained monetary support of black entrepreneurs is a meaningful way to help these local restaurants, cafés, catering companies and pop-ups.

The coronavirus pandemic has disproportionately affected the nation’s black communities and, as recent events have only magnified, cultural and economic disparities are contributing factors to why black Americans are more likely to get sick from COVID-19 and suffer financially.

As the nation responds to the death of George Floyd, many are looking for ways beyond protesting to support local black communities. While buying a single takeout meal isn’t going to solve systemic racism, sustained monetary support of black entrepreneurs is a meaningful way to help.

We’ve put together a list of black-owned restaurants and other food businesses in Berkeley and Oakland that are currently open for delivery and takeout. Check out an even more comprehensive Bay Area-guide, put together by San Francisco Chronicle food critic Soleil Ho.

Berkeley

A Girl Named Pinky (currently closed; support through purchasing gift cards)

Alchemy Collective Café (1741 Alcatraz Ave., Berkeley)

Anthony’s Cookies (2575 San Pablo Ave., Berkeley)

Cali Alley (1012 Grayson St., Berkeley)

Cheese Board Collective (1512 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley)

Cupcakin’ Bake Shop (2391 Telegraph Ave., Berkeley; Swan’s Market, 510 Ninth St., Oakland)

Everett & Jones Barbeque (1955 San Pablo Ave., Berkeley; 126 Broadway, Oakland; 4245 Macarthur Blvd., Oakland)

KC’S BBQ (1235 San Pablo Ave., Berkeley)

Lemat (3212 Adeline St., Berkeley)

Nabolom Bakery (2708 Russell St., Berkeley)

Pinky & Red’s (currently closed; support through purchasing gift cards)

Rassa Caffe (3140 Martin Luther King, Jr. Way, Berkeley)

Oakland

Abesha Ethiopian Cuisine (4929 Shattuck Ave., Oakland)

Addis Ethiopian (6100 Telegraph Ave., Oakland)

alaMar Kitchen & Bar (100 Grand Ave., Oakland)

Alem’s Coffee (5353 Claremont Ave., Oakland)

Asmara Restaurant (5020 Telegraph Ave., Oakland)

Barcote Ethiopian Restaurant (6430 Telegraph Ave., Oakland)

Blue Nile Ethiopian Restaurant (160 14th St., Oakland)

Brown Sugar Kitchen (2295 Broadway, Oakland)

Burlap Coffee (511 40th St., Oakland)

Café Colucci (6427 Telegraph Ave., Oakland)

Café Romanat (462 Santa Clara Ave., Oakland)

Caña Cuban Parlor and Café (530 Lake Park Ave., Oakland)

The Cook and Her Farmer (Swan’s Market, 510 Ninth St., Oakland)

Dixon’s (8999 International Blvd., Oakland)

Drexl Bar, Fort Green, The Miranda (currently closed; support through GoFundMe)

Ensarro Ethiopian Restaurant (357A Grand Ave., Oakland)

Flipnsoul (2101 14th Ave., Oakland)

Grandeur (366 B Grand Ave., Oakland)

The Hatch (402 15th St., Oakland)

Home of Chicken and Waffles (444 Embarcadero West, Oakland)

Horn Barbecue (coming soon; support Horn’s Feed the Community program through GoFundMe)

It’s All Good Bakery (5622 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Oakland)

James & the Giant Cupcake (6326 San Pablo Ave., Oakland for walk-in orders; 465 2nd St., Oakland for online orders)

Kefa Coffee (422 29th Ave., Oakland)

Kingston 11 (2270 Telegraph Ave., Oakland)

Lane-E Kefa Coffee (77 8th St., Oakland)

Lena’s Soul Food (6403 Foothill Blvd, Oakland)

Little Giant Ice Cream (1951 Telegraph Ave., Oakland)

Lois the Pie Queen (851 60th St., Oakland)

Mela Bistro (35 Grand Ave., Oakland)

Messob Ethiopian Restaurant (4301 Piedmont Ave., Oakland)

Miliki (3725 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland)

Miss Ollie’s (901 Washington St., Oakland)

MLK Café (3860 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Oakland)

New Karibbean City (1408 Webster St., Oakland)

Oeste (730 Clay St., Oakland)

OVO Tavern & Eatery (5319 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Oakland)

Red Bay Coffee (3098 East 10th St.Oakland; 2327 Broadway, Oakland)

Red Sea (5200 Claremont Ave., Oakland)

Roux and Vine (3443 San Pablo Ave., Oakland)

Rush Bowls Oakland (350 17th St., Oakland)

Ruth’s Buka (5250 Foothill Blvd., Oakland)

Selam (2786 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Oakland)

7th West (currently closed; support through GoFundMe)

Smokin’ Woods BBQ (4307 Telegaph Ave., Oakland)

Sobre Mesa (1618 Franklin St., Oakland)

Souley Vegan (301 Broadway, Oakland)

Southern Café (2000 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland)

Sugarsweet Cookie + Cake Studio (5855 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland)

Super Juiced (Swan’s Market, 540 Ninth St., Oakland)

Suya African-Caribbean Grill (408 22nd St., Oakland)

Teni East Kitchen (4015 Broadway, Oakland)

Uncle Willie’s BBQ & Fish (614 14th St., Oakland)

Vegan Mob (500 Lake Park Ave., Oakland)

The Veg Hub (2214 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland)

Berkeley/Oakland caterers, pop-ups and farmers markets vendors

B.A.B.S. Catering

Carolyn’s Creole Kitchen

Catered to You

Chef Smelly’s

Chris Evans Events and Catering

Crumble & Whisk

DeVaughn’s Cajun Kitchen

Gourmet Puff Nigerian pastries

Gregory’s Gourmet Desserts

Healing Kitchen Hotdogco

Jusla Eats

Kendejah Restaurant Food Truck

Kopia Delices

Layers By Xanthe

Malibu’s Burgers

MexiQ

Mi Granny’s Kitchen

Mobb Kitchen

Monifa Dayo Supperclub

Montperi Catering and Events

Oakland’s Fat Man Super BBQ

PieTisserie

Pleasure Principle Dining Events

Red Door Catering

Reuschelle’s Cheesecakes

Roderick’s Restaurant and Mobile Catering

