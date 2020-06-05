Several small Black Lives Matter protests in Berkeley so far, more to come

There are at least six George Floyd/Black Lives Matter protests planned for the next few days in Berkeley.

For the past week, thousands of people have been taking to the streets of Oakland and San Francisco to protest the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and racial injustice in the U.S.

Berkeley, a city known for its history of protests, has been relatively quiet, although Berkeyans have been joining the demonstrations happening elsewhere. There have been a number of small protests — some led by neighbors, other by young people — but none with more than about 50 people. The COVID-19 pandemic and shelter-in-place order may account for part of that.

But demonstrations scheduled for this weekend and Monday might draw larger numbers. Here are some upcoming events:

Friday, June 5

Saturday, June 6

1 0-11 a.m | Health Care for Black Lives Matter/White Coats for Black Lives UC Berkeley chapter is holding a vigil from 10-11 a.m. at the intersection of Berkeley Way and Walnut St. One of the demands is to declare racism and police violence as a public-health emergency. Those joining should wear their white coats, scrubs and a mask.

UC Berkeley chapter is holding a vigil from 10-11 a.m. at the intersection of Berkeley Way and Walnut St. One of the demands is to declare racism and police violence as a public-health emergency. Those joining should wear their white coats, scrubs and a mask. 1 p.m. | Students are organizing a BLM Solidarity demonstration that will start at Civic Center Park at 1 p.m. and then continue as a sit-in in front of the Ronald Tsukamoto Public Safety Building at 2100 Martin Luther King Jr. Way. The first nine minutes of the sit-in will be in silence. The Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd held his knee on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. The organizers of this event (who have not identified themselves) ask for people to socially distance as much as possible.

3:30 p.m. | City Councilmembers Ben Bartlett, Cheryl Davila, Kate Harrison, and Rigel Robinson are leading a Funeral Procession to Bury Racism, a Family Friendly March, at 3:30 p.m. according to an announcement.

4 p.m. | The California Black Student Union will have a Peaceful Solidarity Black Lives Matter

Monday, June 8

4-5 p.m. | A honk and wave action ” from 4-5 p.m. at the intersection of College and Ashby avenues.

9 p.m. | Shine a Light for Social Justice Mayor Jesse Arreguín is calling on the Berkeley community to step outside their homes at 9 p.m. on Monday to shine a light in the air, and to observe a minute of silence in honor of George Floyd.

Frances Dinkelspiel is co-founder and executive editor of Berkeleyside.