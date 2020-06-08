Berkeley expands face covering requirements, effective June 8

Everyone must carry a cloth face covering when they leave home, have it visible at all times, and put it on when others are nearby.

Berkeley’s Health Officer has expanded face covering requirements starting June 8, 2020. Everyone must carry a cloth face covering when they leave home, have it visible at all times, and put it on when others are nearby.

Face coverings are required for everyone over 12 years old when:

shopping at a store

waiting in line to enter a store

using or waiting for public transportation

in a taxi or rideshare

seeking healthcare

inside a workplace

walking outside and within 30 feet of others (about the length of a bus)

Covering your face with cloth reduces the chance that you will unknowingly infect someone else if you are carrying COVID-19 but have no symptoms. By putting on your face covering when you see someone approaching 30 feet away, you ensure that your nose and mouth are securely covered by the time you get close to them.

Face coverings are not required when you are alone or exclusively with members of your household.

Face coverings should cover your nose and mouth, and can be improvised from bandanas, t-shirts, or other cloth around your home.

Do not use masks with a vent or valve. These valves allow respiratory droplets out of the mask, which puts people nearby at risk. Do not use N-95s and medical grade masks, which are needed for health care workers and first responders.

Clean your hands before and after touching your face covering and wash face coverings between uses.

Face coverings are not a substitute for staying home except for allowed activities, keeping six feet away from when out, and washing your hands often with soap and water.

Visit cityofberkeley.info/covid19-masks for more information.