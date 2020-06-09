Small fire at home on Marin Avenue causes minimal damage

Berkeleyans who heard sirens in North Berkeley around 1 p.m. Tuesday may be wondering what was up. We asked Berkeley Fire Department who told us they responded to calls of a fire on the 1900 block of Marin Avenue (just east of The Alameda), first received at 12:57 p.m. When they arrived at 1:02 p.m., they found a fire that appeared to have started on a home’s back deck. A neighbor used a garden hose to try to extinguish the fire. Flames had reached the waves of the roof, BFD said. The fire was contained to the exterior back of the house and there was no damage to the home’s interior. Nobody was injured. BFD estimates the value of damage at $15,000.