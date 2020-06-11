Berkeley is holding a virtual town hall tonight on race, health and policing

Members of the community can hear from, and talk to, City Manager Dee Williams-Ridley, Police Chief Andrew Greenwood and Health Officer Lisa B. Hernandez.

The city of Berkeley is holding a virtual town hall tonight, Thursday at 7 p.m. where members of the public can hear from, and talk to, City Manager Dee Williams-Ridley, Police Chief Andrew Greenwood and Health Officer Lisa B. Hernandez in a conversation about race, health and policing during the pandemic.

“This pandemic has bluntly exposed deep, systemic inequities in our nation — issues that Berkeley is not immune from,” said Williams-Ridley, the first African-American woman to be Berkeley’s City Manager. “Even while sheltering in place for safety, it’s critical that we talk so we can connect on such fundamental issues.”

Virtual Town Hall: Race, Health and Policing in a Time of Pandemic

June 11, 2020 7 p.m.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82765512167

Phone: +1 669 900 9128, Webinar ID: 827 6551 2167