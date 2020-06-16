Homicide investigation underway in southwest Berkeley

Police in Berkeley are investigating the death of a man found with a gunshot wound to the head late Monday night, according to police and emergency radio traffic reviewed by Berkeleyside.

Police in Berkeley are investigating the death of a man found in the street late Monday night with a gunshot wound to the head, according to police and emergency radio traffic reviewed by Berkeleyside.

A passer-by saw the man on his back in the street bleeding at Dwight Way and Valley Street — which runs parallel to Acton Street — and reported it to police just after 11:30 p.m, said Lt. David Lindenau of the Berkeley Police Department.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead, he said.

Homicide detectives are now investigating the case, Lindenau said. No arrests have been made.

The man who was killed appeared to be in his 30s or 40s, Lindenau said. Officers have blocked off the area for the investigation and are waiting for the coroner’s office to arrive.

It’s too soon to say what the man may have been doing in the area, Lindenau said, as the investigation is still in its early stages.

According to radio traffic reviewed by Berkeleyside, the man was reportedly shot in the head and police found at least one shell casing in the area. The man, whose name has not been released pending family notification, was pronounced dead just before 11:45 p.m.

The homicide is Berkeley’s third to date in 2020.

Subscribe to the Daily Briefing Don't miss a story. Get Berkeleyside headlines delivered to your inbox. Don't miss a story. Get Berkeleyside headlines delivered to your inbox.

In January, a woman on the sidewalk was killed when a man fleeing a UCPD police officer reportedly ran over her. In March, a man was killed while driving through Berkeley after an apparent road rage incident. Murder charges have been filed in both cases.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior news editor.