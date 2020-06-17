Police investigate gunfire in West Berkeley

Berkeley police investigated the sound of gunfire late Tuesday night and found evidence of a shooting but no victims, authorities report.

Berkeley Police Lt. David Lindenau told Berkeleyside the shooting reports came into BPD just before 10:50 p.m.

Police found casings in the street at Channing Way and Ninth Street in southwest Berkeley, Lindenau said.

As of publication time, there were no known victims.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior news editor.