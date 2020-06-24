Remembering Eva Vivian Fuchs, long-time Berkeley resident and dedicated teacher

Eva’s many Berkeley friends remember her for her kind, generous and loving nature and her courage in facing her final illness.

Eva Vivian Fuchs, a long-time Berkeley resident and dedicated teacher, died on May 7, 2020 at her home.

Born on Feb. 1, 1947, Eva grew up in Brooklyn, NY, and the Bronx, where she graduated from the prestigious Bronx High School of Science. She attended college at UC Berkeley and taught high school in the Bay Area, before she returned to Cal and received her Ph.D. in the English Department in 1987.

A George Eliot scholar, she joined the English Department at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina, and obtained tenure as assistant professor in 1994.

After adopting her son from Peru, she returned to Berkeley to raise him in a more liberal environment.

For many years, Eva was a lecturer in the English Department at Cal State University, East Bay, and a highly respected colleague and beloved teacher of writing and literature in the Fall Program for Freshmen at UC Berkeley.

She is survived by her son, Tefari Ezequiel Abel Casas.