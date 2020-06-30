Man charged with sexually-motivated burglary at Elmwood home

A woman who was asleep in her bed on Friday woke up in the middle of the night to find a stranger looming over her, authorities report. The alleged intruder was charged Monday with sexually-motivated burglary.

On Monday, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged the alleged intruder with burglary and burglary with the intent to commit sexual assault, which are both felonies, as well as the special allegation of committing a crime during a residential burglary, according to court records.

Danny Rodriguez, 39, remains in custody at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin where he is being held without bail, according to court records online.

Police said the incident began just before 4:20 a.m. Friday when the Elmwood woman woke to see Rodriguez “standing over her.”

She began yelling at the man to leave, which woke her family members.

“Hearing the commotion, other family members came to her aid and forced the suspect out of their home,” police said. Witnesses described the man to police and officers arrested him a few blocks away on College Avenue.

Police wrote in court papers that Rodriguez has an extensive criminal history that includes arrests related to false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence, and “multiple arrests” related to home-invasion robbery and criminal threats.

The district attorney’s office charged Rodriguez on Monday.

According to charging papers, Rodriguez was convicted in November 2019 in Contra Costa County of felony assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury. He was sentenced to probation. He was also convicted in San Francisco in 2005 of felony domestic violence.

Rodriguez is scheduled for an attorney and plea hearing in the case July 7 at the East County Hall of Justice, according to court records online.

