North Oakland pizzeria and bakery Nick’s Pizza will move to a larger space located a block north from its current restaurant at 6211 Shattuck Ave. Owner Nick Yapor shared on Instagram that he signed a lease at 6400 Shattuck Ave., former home of Korean Souel BBQ, which closed sometime this spring. Nick’s will continue to operate at its original location through the end of July when its lease ends, then prepare the new digs in August for a Sept. 1 opening.

The new restaurant has capacity for indoor seating once dining room service can start up again, along with a patio and a large, gated parking lot that can be turned into additional outdoor seating with plenty of room for social distancing.

Aside from more space, Nick’s fans have something else to look forward to — new menu items. Yapor wrote in his announcement, “I’m really excited to be able to utilize a larger space to return to our full extent of normal offerings, and expand our menu (baked goods and bagels daily? anyone hankering for a good deli sandwich?).” Yes and yes.