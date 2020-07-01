ACT Catering The Summer Celebration feast, available July 3-4, is a five-course meal featuring choice of meat (smoked double pork loin chop) or vegan (trumpet mushroom “pulled pork”) entree, grilled corn, charred summer vegetables, potato salad, and red wine-blueberry galette. $45 an order (with two order minimum). ACT Catering, 1552 Beach St., suite D (near Shellmound Street), Emeryville

Duende Duende’s Spanish-inflected BBQ kit ($115) feeds four to five people. It features a rack of sous-vide baby back ribs with Duende BBQ sauce, four housemade Basque-style sausages, potato salad and two pitchers of sangria. Chef Paul Canales includes tips on grilling at home. Available July 4 for pickup and limited delivery only. Order by 5 p.m., July 2. Duende, 468 19th St. (between Telegraph Avenue and Broadway), Oakland

Gott’s Roadside All Gott’s locations will be offering a special Independence Day menu this weekend featuring a lobster roll and Mexican street corn. Gott’s regular menu of burgers, fries, shakes and other July 4-appropriate eats will also be served. Gott’s Roadside, 1275 S. Main St. (at Botelho Drive), Walnut Creek

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches: On July 3-4, Ike’s offers buy-one-get-one-free sandwiches. To redeem, show the post about the deal from Ike’s Instagram feed or from the Ike’s newsletter. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, various East Bay locations

Smoke Berkeley: Buy any barbecue plate and a rack of ribs and get a second rack of ribs for half off. Available for pickup only. Call 510-548-8801 to order. Smoke Berkeley at Spat’s Bar, 1974 Shattuck Ave. (near University Avenue), Berkeley