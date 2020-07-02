Berkeley residents make memorials for racial justice

The current civil uprising for racial justice, prompted by the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25, has manifested itself most visibly by protests and demonstrations, held locally and across the nation. In Berkeley, residents across the city have put signs up in their windows and front yards — stressing that Black Lives Matter and urging white people to not stand idly by, but rather to join the fight against police brutality against Black Americans.

Over the past few weeks, people have also taken the time to craft memorials. They are mostly homespun — a table on a street corner, paper cutouts, images plastered across a garage door — and they include haunting photographs of people who have died at the hands of the police; candles, flowers and handwritten messages are also left as a way to remember these many lost lives.

We have collected a few images of some of the memorials that have crossed our radar. If you know of others, share details of their location and photographs to: editors@berkeleyside.com.

Tracey Taylor is co-founder and editorial director at Berkeleyside.