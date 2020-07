We are collecting stories from people who are unemployed as a result of the pandemic and would like hear about your experience.

Have you lost your job because of coronavirus? Do you live or work in Berkeley? We are collecting stories from people who are unemployed as a result of the pandemic and would like to talk to you about your experience — how are you coping, are you getting unemployment payments, what does your future look like? If you would be willing to chat, please send an email to editors@berkeleyside.com with the subject header “Unemployment”.

Tracey Taylor is co-founder and editorial director at Berkeleyside.