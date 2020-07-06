After containing the fire, firefighters continued to put out ‘hot spots’ for about 1.5 hours.

A grass fire that broke out at Cesar Chavez Park in Berkeley Sunday afternoon, was started unintentionally when a model rocket launched by some children sparked the dry grass, according to Berkeley Fire Department Assistant Chief Keith May.

BFD received a 911 call at 3:29 p.m. about “a small debris fire” at the park. BFD initially dispatched one engine, but then upgraded to a wildland first-alarm response, May told Berkeleyside.

I just called 911… Fire at Ceaser Chavez @berkeleyside pic.twitter.com/kzUfYDD6jB — Wilson supporter (@isabelle21g) July 5, 2020

Once at the park, fire crews found a light grass fire with a moderate rate of spread and wind driven from the west to east. Berkeley Police began to evacuate the park and firefighters were able to confine the fire to approximately 2 acres.

Fire units continued to put out ‘hot spots’ for approximately 1.5 hours and firefighters remained at the scene until 6:15 p.m.

Nobody was injured as a result of the fire.

