UC Berkeley has 47 new COVID-19 cases, mostly from week of frat parties

UC Berkeley has seen 47 new COVID-19 cases, resulting mostly from “a series of recent parties connected to the CalGreek system” over the course of a single week, the university reported Wednesday.

Cal described the “notable increase” as “concerning,” particularly because UC Berkeley had previously tallied only 23 coronavirus infections since the outbreak began. That’s a 104% increase.

“The majority of these new cases stem from a series of recent parties connected to the CalGreek system, which included students both within the CalGreek community and others, and led to some secondary spread within households and within other smaller gatherings,” according to the statement from UC Berkeley University Health Services Medical Director Anna Harte and Assistant Vice Chancellor Guy Nicolette. “Generally, these infections are directly related to social events where students have not followed basic safety measures such as physical distancing, wearing face coverings, limiting event size, and gathering outside.”

Berkeley Public Health and University Health Services have now launched contact tracing investigations in line with normal procedures, according to Wednesday’s statement, “reaching those individuals who had close contact with the students who tested positive, advising regarding quarantine requirements, and encouraging and arranging testing.”

The sudden spike could impact campus plans for the fall, the university said.

“At the rate we are seeing increases in cases, it’s becoming harder to imagine bringing our campus community back in the way we are envisioning,” officials wrote. “The increase in cases across the country and locally are a powerful reminder of how contagious this disease is and how quickly the disease can spread.”

Cal advised members of the campus community to avoid large gatherings and refrain from socializing inside with anyone outside one’s own household.

Small gatherings of 12 people or fewer who are part of the same social bubble can be held outside, the university said, but people should still wear face coverings and stay 6 feet apart.

In the past 16 days, lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout the city of Berkeley jumped by at least 90 after averaging about one new case daily since the outbreak began. Berkeleyside has repeatedly asked the city of Berkeley for an explanation but none has been provided. It’s quite likely that the UC spike has contributed to that rise, as well as increased testing, but Berkeleyside will seek confirmation from the city.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.