Remembering Stuart Fredrick Pawsey

An avid traveler and always engaged in the larger community, Stuart’s boundless curiosity and passion for sharing knowledge came together in many ways.

Stuart Fredrick Pawsey — April 20, 1939-April 22, 2020

Stuart died at home after a life that encircled the globe. Born in England to an Australian father and a Canadian mother, Stuart absorbed his physicist father’s dedication to science while growing up in Sydney, Australia.

He obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Sydney University and a Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, where his decision to live at International House shaped the rest of his life. There, in addition to forming a global network of lifelong friends, he met Glenda Powell, whom he married at Glide Memorial Church in 1968.

After completing his Ph.D. in 1970, Stuart taught at Middle East Technical University in Ankara for two years and at University of New South Wales in Sydney for three years. Sons Chris and Warwick were born in Sydney.

Settling permanently in Berkeley in 1975, Stuart took a position at the engineering firm PMB, where he specialized in wind and wave stress on bridges and floating structures. He remained there until retirement.

Outside of work, Stuart was engaged in the larger community. His political activity extended from the Free Speech Movement of the 1960s to supporting immigrants in 2019. As an active volunteer, he contributed to La Pena Community Chorus, International House Board of Directors and House Committee, St. John’s Presbyterian Church Grounds and Facilities Committee and Berkeley High’s math classes for English language learners. He and Glenda often hosted international students for extended stays in their home.

Stuart’s boundless curiosity and passion for sharing knowledge came together in many ways. An enthusiastic backpacker, skier, cyclist and lover of water sports, Stuart went to great lengths to include family and friends, from meticulously planning backpacking trips to coaching friends through a first experience of snow. As an international traveler, he loved to venture off the beaten path with Glenda and, sometimes, their sons, making connections on five continents and sharing the experience with friends through comprehensive slideshows.

Stuart is deeply missed. His life will be celebrated when it is safe to gather. Memorial contributions may be sent to International House Berkeley, 2299 Piedmont Ave., Berkeley, CA 94720 or to a charity dear to your heart.

Subscribe to the Daily Briefing Don’t miss a story. Get Berkeleyside headlines delivered to your inbox. Don’t miss a story. Get Berkeleyside headlines delivered to your inbox.