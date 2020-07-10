Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Berkeley caps delivery commission fee at 15% (San Francisco Chronicle)
- About 450 companies in Berkeley get PPP loans (Daily Cal)
- Chancellor Christ: 'I stand in solidarity with the Black community' (UC Berkeley News)
- Frat parties at UC Berkeley have been linked to a spike in coronavirus cases and its reopening is now in jeopardy (Business Insider)
- Berkeley could ban police from traffic enforcement. Will a new transportation department fix issues? (San Francisco Chronicle)