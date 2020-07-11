Alameda County bans outdoor dining, effective immediately

Alameda County and Berkeley, which has its own health department, are hoping to secure variances from a ruling that was made statewide.

Alameda County Public Health Department announced Friday that, starting immediately, all restaurants, bars and wineries in the county must suspend outdoor dining and revert to serving takeout and delivery only. The move comes less than a month after restaurants were given the go-ahead to serve diners outdoors, conditional on observing COVID-19 precautions.

The county’s release, sent at 9:12 p.m. Friday, reveals that county health officials were caught off guard by state-wide guidance issued by the California Department of Public Health the previous day: “Today we learned the state issued updated guidance, dated July 9th, prohibiting outdoor dining in non-variance counties, which includes Alameda County.”

Restaurants in Alameda County were given the green light to serve customers outside on June 19. Many eateries had set up socially distanced patio tables and found that diners were excited to eat out again. But a recent spike in COVID-19 cases throughout California has caused health officials to reconsider the relaxed reopening measures.

Counties can apply for a variance to reopen outdoor dining again. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Alameda County public health officials will apply for the variance to allow for outdoor dining, as well as outdoor drinking.

Berkeley has its own health department and its policies around COVID-19 do not always align with those of the county. But in a Saturday morning virtual town hall meeting with Mayor Jesse Arreguín and city officials, City Manager Dee Williams-Ridley confirmed the new guidelines also apply to Berkeley.

Berkeley is also working on applying for its own variance within the next couple of days to reopen outdoor dining as soon as possible. At Saturday’s town hall meeting, Mayor Arreguín said he respectfully disagreed with the state’s decision and that it was a step back for local businesses. (Catch up on Berkeleyside’s live coverage of the town hall on Twitter.) He said the state allowing certain counties and certain businesses to reopen sooner than they should have caused the increase in coronavirus infections, but that the decision doesn’t make sense for counties where infection rates are low.

“Speaking for myself in the city of Berkeley, our infection rate is under 2%, unlike some of our other neighboring jurisdictions,” Arreguín said. “I think we should have the ability to be able to make our own decisions about our own health orders — obviously, it needs to be done in consultation with the state and the county. I think this just highlights an area where, because we have our own health department, it’s beneficial to us because we can implement our own orders and conditions, but at the end of the day we’re also bound by what the state does.”

At the meeting Berkeley Health Officer Dr. Lisa Hernandez said Alameda County has 7,471 cases and 147 deaths. Berkeley has 254 cases and one death. .

Sarah Han is Nosh editor at Berkeleyside.