UC Berkeley reports 25 new COVID-19 cases among students

Another 25 UC Berkeley students have tested positive for the coronavirus, the university reported this week.

That brings the total number of positive tests associated with Cal from 70 to 95. UC Berkeley is reporting a 2.1% positivity rate.

Until last week, UC Berkeley had tallied only 23 coronavirus infections since the outbreak began. But then 47 cases arose that stemmed primarily from fraternity parties.

As for the new wave of positive tests, UC Berkeley said 20 of the cases are undergraduates and the rest are graduate students: “All live off campus and the majority of them have had mild symptoms. They are all isolating at home. This includes a student living in off campus, university-owned housing at University Village.”

Berkeleyside is updating coronavirus numbers daily.