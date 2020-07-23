Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- City Council approves ballot measure that could tax Uber/Lyft riders (Daily Cal)
- Berkeley forces vehicle dwellers to keep rolling (San Francisco Public Press)
- Berkeley homeowners fight for fair taxation (Daily Planet)
- A virtual musical reunion ushers in the Solstice (California magazine)
- Cal students scramble to figure out housing for virtual semester (KCBS)
- Catering businesses hit hard by pandemic (KTVU)
- Buffalo Exchange on Telegraph Avenue closes (Rich in the Matrix)