Berkeley shooting leaves Oakland man wounded on Wednesday night

A 26-year-old Oakland man was wounded Wednesday night during a shooting in South Berkeley, authorities report.

Police responded to California and Harmon streets just before 10:30 p.m. after getting multiple reports of gunfire there, BPD said in a prepared statement.

No one was in the area when officers arrived, but police found evidence of gunfire in the street, BPD said. At least one parked vehicle was damaged by gunfire, too.

A short time later, a 26-year-old Oakland man who had been wounded in the shooting arrived at a local hospital, BPD said. He is expected to recover.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call BPD’s Homicide Unit at 510-981-5741.

Other shootings in Berkeley in 2020

There have been at least eight other confirmed incidents of gunfire in Berkeley in 2020. Two of them were fatal.

In June, UC Berkeley student Seth Smith was fatally shot while walking near his home on Dwight Way. No arrests have been made in that case. The investigation remains underway.

In March, 29-year-old Diante Craig dead was shot to death by a stranger during an apparent road rage incident. Criminal charges have been filed.

In April, a woman was shot near People’s Park.

There have also been five gunfire incidents with no reported victims: in February at the Berkeley Marina; in mid-March on Berkeley Way near Franklin Street; in late March at Dwight Way and Seventh Street; in April in the 1600 block of Russell Street; and in June in southwest Berkeley.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.