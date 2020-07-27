Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Kick-start your birdwatching hobby from home (California magazine)
- Fear and control at Yoga to the People (Vice)
- Berkeley may consider fining those not complying with COVID-19 laws (Daily Cal)
- Cal students stuck in leases despite campus closures (KRON 4)
- What's behind the mysterious shut down of post officer services? (Daily Planet)
- Sophie Hahn introduces legislation limiting curfews against protests (Daily Cal)