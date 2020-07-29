Remembering Carla Zingarelli Rosenlicht

Carla was a tireless advocate for social justice who devoted herself to helping the disadvantaged, and all who knew her were touched by her energy, intelligence and drive.

Carla Zingarelli Rosenlicht — Dec. 24, 1924 – June 6, 2020

Carla Zingarelli Rosenlicht, a longtime resident of Berkeley and loving wife of Maxwell Rosenlicht, passed away on June 25 in Corvallis, Oregon.

Carla was born in Sorrento Italy, later moving to Czechoslovakia and then Austria, finally landing in the United States as a teenager.

She received her Bachelor’s Degree at the University of Chicago, and Masters Degrees in both Social Work and Public Health at UC Berkeley. She later went on to achieve a doctorate in Psychology.

Fluent in five languages, and conversant in several more, she was a world traveler. Her career was varied; economic analyst, newspaper correspondent (both in the US and abroad), social worker and psychologist. However, she claimed to be most proud of her time as a waitress in a high-end Chicago steakhouse while she was still in school.

She and Maxwell lived for extended periods in six different countries and multiple locations in the U.S. over their careers.

Carla was a tireless advocate for social justice and devoted herself to helping the disadvantaged. All who knew her were touched by her energy, intelligence and drive.

She is predeceased by her husband Maxwell, her sisters Letizia and half-sister Nicoletta, and son Alan. She is survived by her half-sisters Maria Christina and Giovanella, half-brother Nicola, daughters Giovanna and Elizabeth Regan (Don), and son Nicholas (Kelly), as well as grandchildren Elizabeth Briggs (Dom), Jesse Marley, Chloe Rosenlicht, and step-grandchildren Jessica Woodard, Andrea Woodard, and Sarah Hunt, and three great-grandchildren.

Donations in her honor may be made to The American Civil Liberties Union.