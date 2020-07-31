Berkeley police officer fires gun after encountering in-process theft

The incident happened at the CVS pharmacy in North Shattuck around 9:18 p.m. Thursday. No one is believed to have been injured by the gunfire.

A Berkeley police officer fired her gun Thursday night in North Berkeley after encountering an in-progress theft involving several people, according to BPD. At this point there have been no reports of injuries due to gunfire.

At 9:18 p.m. an officer was patrolling near CVS at 1451 Shattuck Ave. (at Rose Street) when she suddenly encountered an in-progress theft involving several people. While attempting to detain them, she fired her gun, according to a BPD statement released Friday around 8 a.m.

BPD said it is in the early stages of the investigation, “but we have not discovered anyone struck by gunfire.”

The officer was transported to a local hospital for an injury to her foot, which occurred during the encounter.

Readers report seeing multiple police cruisers at the CVS Thursday night, as well as a crime scene unit. They said the pharmacy’s parking lot was taped off. One local resident said he heard “multiple shots.”

The last shooting involving a Berkeley police officer took place in 2012.

This incident is being investigated by the department’s homicide unit and the department’s internal affairs unit. As is protocol, the District Attorney’s Office was notified of the incident and the officer will be placed on administrative leave — pending the outcome of the concurrent investigations.

Berkeleyside will continue to report on this developing story.

Tracey Taylor is co-founder of Berkeleyside and co-founder and editorial director of Cityside.