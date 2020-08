A man with a gunshot wound to the head has been transported to the hospital, according to the police.

Berkeley Police responded to a report of gunfire in the 900 block of Fresno Avenue, near Solano, at 3:53 a.m. and found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound, according to a police report. The shot was to the head, according to a report on the Citizen app. The Berkeley Fire Department transported the man to the hospital.

Berkeleyside will update this story when we have more information.

Tracey Taylor is co-founder of Berkeleyside and co-founder and editorial director of Cityside.