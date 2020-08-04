Residents found the bullet on the ground after it pierced their front door and struck their child’s toy.

A couple was charged with several felonies last week in connection with a July 25 shooting near downtown Berkeley that did not leave anyone with injuries, police reported Tuesday.

Curtis Hamilton, 62, allegedly fired a bullet through a door of an apartment on the 2200 block of Durant Avenue near Fulton Street, according to Berkeley police. Residents found the bullet on the ground after it struck their kid’s toy, police said.

The Hamiltons lived in the same apartment complex and had previously threatened other residents, according to police, who said they found the handgun involved in the shooting, and previous threats, at the couple’s apartment after serving a search warrant.

On July 29, the Alameda County District Attorney’s office charged Curtis with assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats, entry to commit theft or felony, carrying a concealed firearm and discharging a firearm in a negligent manner, all with criminal enhancements. Curtis’ wife, 60-year-old Michelle Annastean Hamilton, was charged with making criminal threats and entry to commit theft or a felony, also with enhancements.

Curtis is being held in Santa Rita County jail on $665,000 bail. He is scheduled to enter a plea on Wednesday.Hamilton is also in jail, being held on $300,000 bail. She will also enter a plea on Wednesday.

Other shootings in Berkeley in 2020

There have been at least 10 other confirmed incidents of gunfire in Berkeley in 2020. Two of them were fatal.

On Saturday, Aug. 1, a man in his 20’s was shot in the head in the area of Andronico’s Market. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries..

In June, UC Berkeley student Seth Smith was fatally shot while walking near his home on Dwight Way. No arrests have been made in that case. The investigation remains underway.

Subscribe to the Daily Briefing Don’t miss a story. Get Berkeleyside headlines delivered to your inbox. Don’t miss a story. Get Berkeleyside headlines delivered to your inbox.

In March, 29-year-old Diante Craig dead was shot to death by a stranger during an apparent road rage incident. Criminal charges have been filed.

And on June 22, a 26-year-old Oakland man was wounded during a shooting in South Berkeley, according to police

In April, a woman was shot near People’s Park.

There have also been five gunfire incidents with no reported victims: in February at the Berkeley Marina; in mid-March on Berkeley Way near Franklin Street; in late March at Dwight Way and Seventh Street; in April in the 1600 block of Russell Street; and in June in southwest Berkeley.

Supriya Yelimeli is Berkeleyside's general assignment reporter.