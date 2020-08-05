A day in the life of the newly opened SF Bay trail at Albany Beach

By Pete Rosos and Jerome Paulos

Last month, the East Bay Regional Park District celebrated the completion of the Albany Beach and SF Bay Trail Project. Even before the official opening, many local residents had already discovered the beautiful new shorefront trail, which is open to walkers and cyclists.

Berkeleyside sent contributing photographer Pete Rosos and intern Jerome Paulos to document the new trail segment and bridge, the magnificent views it provides, and the people who are enjoying using it.

The $18.9 million project included restoration of the Albany Neck shoreline and trail improvements, beach habitat and public access improvements at Albany Beach, including a new shoreline staging area with parking, walking trails, picnic tables and restrooms; and one mile of new segment of the San Francisco Bay Trail along the waterfront. By removing a major gap this new section has created 18 miles of continuous Bay Trail running from Oakland to Richmond.

Getting the project done was not without its obstacles, according to EBRD, who said a two-year effort by the park district and local community included having to challenge right-of-way negotiations with Golden Gate Fields, navigate tricky design and engineering issues, undergo a lengthy environmental permitting process, as well as find the funding to underwrite it. — Tracey Taylor


A man walks his dog along the new SF Bay Trail section that passes Golden Gate Fields race track. Photo: Pete Rosos
Albany Beach goers use the new beach entrance along the SF Bay Trail. Photo: Pete Rosos
A man walks along the new one-mile stretch of the SF Bay Trail. Photo: Pete Rosos
George from Fairfield stops to watch the sunset. He says he’s been spending a lot of time in Richmond and has been enjoying walks along the new trail. Photo: Pete Rosos
Enjoying a sunset, North Berkeley resident Efe Akmen says he appreciates how clean the shoreline has become. Photo: Pete Rosos

