For the last six years, Barbara Brust has made it her mission to deliver food to those who are unsheltered.

She started Consider the Homeless, which has gone from feeding about 25 people a few times a week to feeding more than 150. Brust and her group of volunteers make food and then drive to various encampments around Berkeley to deliver it. During the pandemic, Brust has been teaming up with the Berkeley Free Clinic to deliver water as well.

Brust, a retired graphic designer, has also become an outspoken advocate for those experiencing homelessness. She frequently shows up to Berkeley City Council meeting and attends vigils and protest to argue for more resources. When someone dies on the streets and the coroner doesn’t know his or her identity, Brust acts as a sleuth to figure out who they may be.

Now Brust is the one who needs help. She has been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer with metastasized bone lesions. After spending time at the hospital and in a care center, Brust is home. But she has no nursing care and is struggling with her basic needs.

Brust’s friends have launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for her medical needs, which are not covered by only Medicare and Medi-Cal. The goal is to raise $12,000; $6,000 in contributions have been made so far.

The campaign says the funds will be used for “modification of bathroom with a central drain installed so she can bathe.. multiple grab bars, transportation to Dr visits, aides to help her do almost everything else to keep the house “clean”, food she can eat, etc etc. Add to this her determination to get her estate into a trust for Consider The Homeless! This way, they can continue the work she began. She is working hard to at least be able to continue with “Good Trouble” It feeds her heart and soul and keeps her spirits up. Can you help?”