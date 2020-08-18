17,000 PG&E customers in Berkeley could lose power Tuesday, city says

Some 17,000 PG&E customers in Berkeley could be affected Tuesday evening by rolling blackouts “if people do not limit electricity usage,” the city says.

Berkeley staff announced the new outage details Tuesday just after 4 p.m. It follows a similar announcement Monday related to the state’s ongoing heatwave and resulting strain on the power grid. PG&E said about 34,000 Berkeley customers might lose power Monday, but ultimately no one in the state did.

Outages in Berkeley are most likely to occur from 4-7 p.m., the city said, “if people do not limit electricity usage.” Rolling blackouts could also take place Wednesday, the city said previously.

Officials say conserving energy, especially from the early afternoon through 10 p.m. “can help stave off extreme measures, such as rotating outages.”

Charging cellphones and medical devices, signing up for emergency alerts, reviewing emergency supplies and conserving electricity by using high-energy appliances early in the morning or late at night are some of the steps community members can take to prepare, the city said.

PG&E has created a new online lookup tool to see if an address might be affected by a rolling blackout.

Learn more about this week’s possible power outages on the city website.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.