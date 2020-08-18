Man shot on Dohr Street in southwest Berkeley, expected to survive

Berkeley police have responded to a shooting at an apartment building on Dohr Street near Ashby Avenue that left one man wounded Tuesday night, authorities say. The investigation is underway.

BPD said the man was shot in the foot at about 9:10 p.m. and that his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to unconfirmed emergency dispatch traffic, officers are looking for at least two vehicles reported in the area at the time of the crime. Community members on Twitter said they heard at least a half-dozen shots. One person reported hearing 8-10.

Berkeleyside will update this story if more details become available.

Other shootings in Berkeley in 2020

There have been at least 14 other confirmed incidents of gunfire in Berkeley in 2020. Two were fatal.

In March, 29-year-old Diante Craig was shot to death by a stranger during an apparent road rage incident. Criminal charges have been filed.

In June, UC Berkeley student Seth Smith was fatally shot while walking near his home on Dwight Way. No arrests have been made in that case. The investigation remains underway and Berkeleyside continues to ask for updates.

Three of the incidents saw people wounded. In April, a woman was shot near People’s Park in the Southside neighborhood. In July, a 26-year-old Oakland man was wounded during a shooting in South Berkeley. On Aug. 1, a man in his 20s was shot in the head near Solano and Fresno avenues. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

There have also been eight confirmed gunfire calls with no reported victims: in February at the Berkeley Marina; in mid-March on Berkeley Way near Franklin Street; in late March at Dwight Way and Seventh Street; in April in the 1600 block of Russell Street; in June in southwest Berkeley and Southside Berkeley; in July on Durant Avenue downtown; and in August on King and 62nd streets.

On July 30, a Berkeley police officer also fired her gun at several people in a vehicle after what began as a shoplifting incident in North Berkeley. No injuries were reported. That case remains under investigation and police say more information will become available.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.