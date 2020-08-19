‘Extreme fire activity’ closes most East Bay regional parks

Citing an “unprecedented number of wildfires” in local parks, the East Bay Regional Park District has closed most of its parks “until further notice.”

More than 85,000 acres have burned in the region with only 5% containment, EBRPD said in an alert shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Fires are burning, the park district said, near Round Valley Regional Preserve, Morgan Territory Regional Preserve, Del Valle Regional Park, Sunol Wilderness Regional Preserve, Ohlone Wilderness Regional Preserve, Mission Peak Regional Preserve and Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park.

“Extreme heat, poor air quality, and extreme fire dangers are expected throughout the week, adding to park safety concerns. While some parks are remaining open, the District is advising against using Regional Parks at this time due to poor air quality.”

The parks that remain open include Crown Beach State Park, Hayward Regional Shoreline, MLK Jr. Regional Shoreline, McLaughlin East Shore State Park, Oyster Bay Regional Shoreline, Point Isabel Regional Shoreline and Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area.

Spare the Air alerts are in effect through Sunday.

Read more about this week’s wildfires on Berkeleyside. Visit the EBRPD website for more park info.