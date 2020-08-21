Berkeley police recover weapons cache after gunfire investigation

A gunfire investigation in Berkeley earlier this month led to the discovery this week of a weapons cache at a Southside home, authorities report.

A gunfire investigation in Berkeley earlier this month led to the discovery this week of a weapons cache at a Southside Berkeley home and the arrest of a local resident, authorities report.

On Thursday, Berkeley detectives arrested 61-year-old John Fogarty after conducting a search at his home in the 2700 block of Dwight Way (near Piedmont Avenue).

Detectives confiscated 13 firearms, including four unregistered assault rifles and ammunition, during Thursday’s search, BPD said.

Investigators arrested Fogarty on suspicion of unlawfully discharging a firearm, illegal possession of an assault weapon and other firearms-related violations, according to Alameda County Superior Court records.

Police initially began looking into the case Aug. 13 at about 10:30 p.m. after gunfire was reported at Piedmont Avenue and Channing Way. That night, officers searched the area and spoke with people who said they had seen a man with a holster on his hip.

Police said they ultimately found that man in an off-street parking garage. His holster was empty, BPD said, but officers located a handgun hidden nearby in a closet in the garage. Further investigation linked the man to that gun, BPD said.

Police have not said anything about what might have prompted the Aug. 13 gunfire. No injuries were reported in that incident.

As of Friday afternoon, Fogarty was no longer in custody, according to county jail records online.

The allegations he is facing all fall under Alameda County’s zero-bail policy, which was created to allow for faster release from police custody amid public health concerns resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Fogarty is scheduled for arraignment in October, police said.

There have been at least 20 confirmed gunfire incidents in Berkeley in 2020.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.