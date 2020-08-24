Update: Berkeley Marina now open to traffic after incident involving police

Update, 8:30 p.m.: The westbound direction of University Avenue (at West Frontage Road) is now open, according to a Nixle alert released by the Berkeley Police Department. Berkeleyside has asked for more information about the outcome of the incident.

Original story: Police blocked access to and from the Berkeley Marina Monday evening while officers handle an incident there.

At 5:29 pm, officers responded to the Marina for a report of a man smashing car windows with a stick, according to BPD spokesman Officer Byron White. When officers attempted to detain the man near Seabreeze Market, he ran under the pedestrian bridge and armed himself with two knives.

Shortly before 7 p.m. one of the department’s on-duty negotiators was talking with the man in an effort to get him to drop the knives and surrender.

University Ave. west of I-80 in Berkeley closed down while crisis intervention officers contact man with knives under bridge to marina. Traffic stopped pic.twitter.com/QYEx0ygtcC — Evan Sernoffsky (@EvanSernoffsky) August 25, 2020

Witnesses described to Berkeleyside a large first responder response, including an estimated 13 police cruisers and two fire department vehicles.

Berkeleyside will update this story when we get more information.