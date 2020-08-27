Man shot in West Berkeley

A shooting in West Berkeley on Thursday night left a man wounded but expected to survive, authorities report.

The shooting took place at 10th Street and Bancroft Way shortly before 7 p.m., said Berkeley Police Lt. Spencer Fomby.

Only two people called police to report the gunfire, BPD said. Some people who heard the gunfire thought it was fireworks.

An officer on patrol also heard the shots and headed to the area quickly, according to police radio recordings reviewed by Berkeleyside. One caller heard nine shots.

When police arrived in the area, they found casings but no victims or property damage, Fomby said.

A man who had been shot later turned up at a local hospital for treatment, he said. The wound did not appear life-threatening but no further information was immediately available.

Police remain in the area speaking to witnesses, Fomby said.

Mayor: “No one should feel unsafe in Berkeley”

Two Berkeley City Council candidates running for the District 2 seat who live in the area tweeted about the shooting.

“My street is currently blocked off,” wrote candidate Alex Sharenko. “My family, myself and my neighbors are ok as far as I know but we are deeply shaken.”

Candidate Terry Taplin shared a similar sentiment: “My mom’s ok, my sister is ok. From what I’ve gathered there was 1 victim. Feels like it’s always West Berkeley. Guns need to be gone.”

Replying to Sharenko, another community member on Twitter tagged Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín and sitting Councilmember Cheryl Davila, writing: “This is, I believe, the 2nd shooting in almost two weeks in District 2. Can you please bring up at the next council meeting what the city plans to do to better protect its residents? This is totally unacceptable.”

The mayor replied to Sharenko’s tweet minutes later: “I am sorry to hear this and hope your family is safe. I agree it is unacceptable. I am in touch with the City Manager and Police Chief on the status of the investigation and what we can do to deal with this rash of shootings. No one should feel unsafe in Berkeley.”

There have been at least 20 other confirmed incidents of gunfire in 2020, police said last week.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.