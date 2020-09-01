Berkeley police release video of officer shooting at vehicle after robbery

A Berkeley police officer fired her weapon at the vehicle of several people who had just stolen items from a CVS pharmacy in July, according to police and new video recordings released by the department Tuesday evening.

A Berkeley police officer fired her weapon at the vehicle of several people who had just stolen items from a CVS pharmacy in July, according to police and new video recordings released by the department Tuesday evening in response to a Berkeleyside Public Records Act request.

Cellphone video shows the officer getting out of her car July 30 with her gun drawn and attempting to detain the driver and several people in his car. The episode had started as a shoplifting incident but became a robbery after a struggle with store staff, police said. The driver ultimately fled the scene as the officer fired her gun at his vehicle, the video shows.

The officer — identified by BPD on Tuesday as Cheri Miller — appeared to fire at the car’s left front wheel as the driver fled, according to the video. No injuries were reported in connection with the gunfire, which was BPD’s first shooting in eight years. Miller, who has worked at BPD for 22 months, is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the department’s investigation.

BPD ultimately found the alleged driver from the incident and identified him as 19-year-old Brandon Owens of Concord. On Aug. 7, the Alameda County district attorney’s office charged Owens with robbery. He is no longer in custody, according to court records online. Owens is scheduled for arraignment Oct. 5. Police said they have not identified anyone else who was in the car.

On Tuesday, BPD said Miller had been near CVS, at 1451 Shattuck (near Rose Street), just before 9:20 p.m. when she saw the robbery take place.

According to the videos released Tuesday, several people ran out of the CVS with stolen goods, then struggled over a shopping cart with a store employee who tried to stop them. The group threw some of the items into their car as a bystander recorded them, according to the recordings released Tuesday.

Miller then arrived and attempted to block the vehicle so the driver could not leave. She got out of her vehicle with her gun drawn and told the driver, who was standing outside of his car, to show her his hands. Miller ultimately ordered the man to get into his vehicle after he briefly walked away from her to get his keys.

“Get in?” he asked, confused.

“Yes,” Miller answered.

“Are you sure?” he asked.

As he got into the driver’s seat, Miller ordered the man to put his keys on top of the car and keep his hands where she could see them. He then appears to put something on top of the vehicle. But then, as Miller backed away, the driver turned on the car and ignored Miller’s orders to turn it off. He then began to drive away, according to the recording.

“Turn the car off now,” Miller told the man repeatedly.

“I’m trying to,” he said, as he continued to turn the wheel, in an apparent attempt to exit the area, according to the video.

Miller yelled at the man to turn off the car, and someone in the vehicle can be heard asking, “what are you doing?” as the driver continued maneuvering the vehicle out of its parking space.

“You want to turn it off for me? I can’t do it!” the driver shouted, according to the footage. He then accelerated, tires squealing. As the driver passed Miller, she stopped pointing her gun at the driver to aimed it in the area of his car wheel, firing three times.

This incident is being investigated by BPD’s Homicide Detail and its Internal Affairs officers. The district attorney’s office was also notified of the incident, in line with city protocol.

Officer Byron White, BPD spokesman, said the investigation is ongoing so he could not share any additional details.

“We’re releasing this for transparency and so people can have an idea about what happened that evening,” he said.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.