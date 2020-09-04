Remembering David Mundstock, progressive political activist, world traveler, collector of campaign art

He played a key role in organizing Cal students in the early 1970s, which helped elect progressives to the Berkeley City Council. He was passionately committed to the idea of Berkeley as “a place where things begin.”

David Mundstock, a progressive political activist, world traveler, attorney and historian of Berkeley electoral politics passed away Aug. 28 at his home in Berkeley. David was 72 and his sudden death shocked his family, the members of his longtime walking group and the numerous other friends he made over the decades he resided in Berkeley.

As a UC Berkeley law school student in the early 1970s, David played a key role in organizing Cal students to become a major constituency of the progressive coalition that elected the first representatives of the “new politics” to the Berkeley City Council. Throughout the 1970s, David attended every meeting of the council and recorded the dynamics and personal relationships as well as the votes. As a volunteer, he worked on every election campaign, from registering voters, to “sniping” campaign posters to cruising Berkeley in a “get out the vote” sound car on Election Day, to devising campaign strategies. He was passionately committed to the idea of Berkeley as “a place where things begin.”

From my years as a Berkeley City Council member in the early 1970s to serving as Berkeley’s mayor and later serving as a member of the California State Assembly and State Senate, I could always count on David’s full support. I was not the only progressive elected official who highly valued David’s support, with my friend and colleague, Ying Lee, declaring: “David was largely responsible for my candidacy and election to the council in April 1973.”

In Berkeley’s April 1973 municipal election and again in April 1979, in order to increase the student vote, David’s imaginative efforts included placing marijuana legalization initiatives on the ballot. In coordination with each initiative, he also helped organize a raffle with a kilo of marijuana as first prize. David was actively involved in the campaigns to establish rent and eviction control in Berkeley beginning as early as 1972 and was one of the few who recognized that switching Berkeley municipal elections from April to November, to coincide with state and federal elections, would vastly increase voter turnout of students and tenants. The April to November election date change was approved by Berkeley voters in June 1982 and following the November 1982 and 1984 municipal elections, 8 of the 9 elected Berkeley City Council members, including the mayor, were progressives.

David’s detailed first-hand account of Berkeley’s progressive electoral politics in the 1970s is an invaluable resource for Berkeley historians. He also amassed an extensive collection of political posters, buttons and other election memorabilia.

David traveled extensively throughout the globe, visiting more than 70 countries, from Argentina to Zimbabwe. As the “Intrepid Berkeley Explorer,” he documented his travels with photos and videos that rival Rick Steves’. David regularly hosted screenings of his travel videos for friends at his home. His travel videos, with his quirky commentary, are available at his YouTube channel, where they’ve had hundreds of thousands of views, as well as at his own travelogue website.

The only child of Holocaust survivors, David was born in Canada and raised in San Francisco, attending George Washington High School. As an alumnus, he was active in the efforts to preserve Victor Arnautoff’s “Life of Washington” mural at the school. After graduating from UC Berkeley’s law school, he worked as an attorney for the State of California Energy Commission from 1980-2002.

David was truly a Berkeley original. From his singular fashion sense to his dry wit he exemplified the “sui generis” individual that makes Berkeley such a unique city, politically and culturally.

David will be missed by his family, his Berkeley political comrades, his walking group and his many other friends with whom he was always generous with his time and counsel. His large collection of posters, buttons and other Berkeley political memorabilia will be curated by a Berkeley historian and donated to an archive of Berkeley historical memorabilia.

David’s walking group contributed to this obituary.