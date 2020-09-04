The Sit List: Five things to do from learning to make a cocktail to watching teens perform a Mexican song

Staying at home has worn out its welcome so enter into these new worlds by streaming plays, performances, even a cooking class on your computer.

MENTAL HEALTH The effects of the pandemic on mental health cannot be ignored. Comedian, writer, and performer Brian Copeland is casting much-needed light on depression to dispel the stigma of mental illness now and always. His show “The Waiting Period” will be live-streamed as part of a mini-run at the Marsh Theatre. The show addresses serious and common issues like suicide and gun control, all with Copeland’s humor and sharp insight. Watch a brilliant performer talk about hard topics with compassion, frankness, and inspiration. Saturday, September 5, 7:30 pm. and other times. Free, but donations encouraged.

DIY HAPPY HOUR Miss watching the bartender stir up fancy drinks at your favorite bar? Now you can mix your own boozy creations at home complete with top-notch ingredients. In this class hosted by Edible Excursions, you can pick up a cocktail kit 24 hours before the workshop, which contains enough ingredients to make 3 potent 5-ounce cocktails. On the menu this week are hard lemonades, Razzamatazz, Blueberry Lemon Drop, and Calamansi Sour. While you’re there, you can also pick up some gourmet food from the event’s partner, San Francisco’s Hawker Fare. Even if you can’t go out for drinks with your besties, you can sip your DIY concoctions from afar with delight. Saturday, September 5. 5-6 pm. Kit and Bar Class is $40 per person. https://edibleexcursions.net/covid19-cocktail-kit-and-bar-class

TALENTED YOUTH The kids are trying to be alright during the pandemic. They say that creativity loves limits and young people are using the restrictions as an opportunity to create more now than ever. Los Cenzontles Cultural Arts Academy is working with talented youth to produce a series of videos called the Backyard Sessions that highlight traditional cultures. In the first video, sisters Isabel, 16, and Selena, 12, perform a canción ranchera (a Mexican country song) that they dedicate to their grandparents. Watching youth celebrate their cultures with pride will brighten anyone’s day.

BAKE APPLE PIE If you’ve been cooking and baking up a storm since we’ve had to stay inside, you might be looking for some new recipes. This coming Tuesday, you can learn how to bake the French classic Apple Tarte Tatin. Similar to its American cousin but lighter and more elegant in form, Apple Tarte Tatin is made from simple ingredients like flour, sugar, apple, and butter. But simple can often be tricky when it comes to baking. Red Poppy Cakery will lead you through all the tricks and tips of making this recipe. Tuesday, September 8. 4 pm. $20.

FARMERS’ MARKET Want to get out while staying safe? Visit the responsibly managed Ecology Center’s Farmers’ Market. Come on in and grab some fresh produce, (it’s tomato season!) jams, nuts, baked goods, juices, oils, meat, cheese, plants, and flowers. The market has taken many precautions against transmission including limiting the number of customers inside, enforcing social distancing protocols, vigilantly disinfecting equipment, and restricting serving food at the venue. Buy a local, delicious, and natural treat for yourself; you deserve it. The market operates Saturdays on Center Street by MLK Jr. Way in downtown Berkeley from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays from 2 p.m. to 6:30 pm at Adeline Street and 63rd Street and Thursdays at Shattuck Avenue at Vine Street from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, 2-6:30 pm.

