We’re keeping track of forums featuring candidates and issues on the Nov. 3 ballot. Tell us about ones not included here.

Berkeleyside is keeping track of virtual meetings and forums where Berkeley candidates will discuss their positions ahead of the Nov. 3 election. (Don’t know your district? Use the city’s Council District Locator.) Be sure to register for these virtual events. We will add to this list as more events are planned. Help us make the list as comprehensive as possible — if you know of an event, let us know by sending us a tip through our tips form.

Thursday, Sept 10



6-8 p.m. | Candidates from District 2 and District 6 presented by BNHCA (Berkeley Neighbors for Housing and Climate Action). All of the BNHCA forums will be taped and posted on YouTube. Register.

6-7 p.m. |District 2

7:15-7:45 p.m. | District 6

Sat. Sept 12



Noon-1:30 p.m. | Black Lives Matter: A Conversation with East Bay Candidates a town hall sponsored by East Bay Democratic Socialists of America. Register. It will feature:

Jovanka Beckles, candidate for AC Transit Board in Ward 1;

Cheryl Davila, running for re-election to Berkeley City Council in District 2;

Carroll Fife, candidate for Oakland City Council in District 3;

Melvin Willis, running for re-election to Richmond City Council.

Thursday, Sept. 17

6-8 p.m. | Candidates from District 3 and District 5 presented by BNHCA (Berkeley Neighbors for Housing and Climate Action). Register.

6-6:30 p.m | District 3

6:45-7:15 p.m. | District 5

Thursday, Sept 24

6-7 p.m. | The mayor’s race — a forum presented by BNHCA (Berkeley Neighbors for Housing and Climate Action). Register