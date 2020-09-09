“Orange is the new bleak” — Photos of what Berkeley looked like this morning

City
By Tracey Taylor

The ominous, apocalyptic skies that greeted Berkeleyans today, caused by smoke from the August Complex fires, was captured by many in eerie, almost unbelievable photographs.

“Orange is the new bleak,” quipped the UC Berkeley Library on Twitter at 11:13 a.m., although mercifully by then the dark peach-colored gloom of the early morning was beginning to lighten.

Here are just a few of the photos sent to us by Berkeleyside contributing photographer Pete Rosos, as well as by the many residents who shared images with us, for which we thank you.

7 a.m. Photo: Courtney Trouble
College Avenue at 7:42 a.m. Photo: Pete Rosos
Claremont and Ashby at 7:56 a.m. Photo: Pete Rosos
The Claremont Hotel at 8:03 a.m. Photo: Pete Rosos
8:15 a.m. on Lewiston Avenue. Photo: Steven Sherman
The Clark Kerr track at 8:17 a.m. Photo: Pete Rosos
Clark Kerr campus at 8:17 a.m. Photo: Pete Rosos
Fraternity row, 8:28 a.m. Photo: Pete Rosos
A stadium employee. checking his phone at the stadium at 8:40 a.m.Photo: Pete Rosos
9:20 a.m. on College Avenue. Photo: Lisa Sibony
A construction worker on campus at 9:02 a.m. Photo: Pete Rosos
A student sits on the ledge at the main library at UC Berkeley at 9:04 a.m. Photo: Pete Rosos
A man looks up at the orange sky on campus at 9:05 a.m. Photo: Pete Rosos
Sather Gate at 9:06 a.m. Photo: Pete Rosos
A man in a mask stops to photograph the orange sky in Sproul Plaza at 9:09 a.m. Photo: Pete Rosos
A woman crosses Bancroft at Telegraph at 9:11 a.m. Photo: Pete Rosos
A man walks down Telegraph Avenue at 9:17 a.m. Photo: Pete Rosos
A view west of Berkeley from the top of a parking garage on Telegraph Avenue at 9:18 a.m. Photo: Pete Rosos
A top a parking garage on Telegraph ave with the Campanile in the background at 9:19 a.m. Photo: Pete Rosos
A view of the Unit 3 dorms from atop a parking garage at 9:20 a.m. Photo: Pete Rosos
Telegraph and Dwight at 9:27 a.m. Photo: Pete Rosos
A construction crew on Parker and Telegraph at 9:29 a.m. Photo: Pete Rosos
Outside the Hari Krishna center at 9:38 a.m. Photo: Pete Rosos
Berkeley flats at 9 45 a.m. Photo: Noemie Hansen
10 a.m. and the streetlights are still on in South Berkeley. Photo: Sean Rouse
Tracey Taylor is co-founder of Berkeleyside and co-founder and editorial director of Cityside. Email: tracey@citysidejournalism.org.