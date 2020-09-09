The ominous, apocalyptic skies that greeted Berkeleyans today, caused by smoke from the August Complex fires, was captured by many in eerie, almost unbelievable photographs.

“Orange is the new bleak,” quipped the UC Berkeley Library on Twitter at 11:13 a.m., although mercifully by then the dark peach-colored gloom of the early morning was beginning to lighten.

Here are just a few of the photos sent to us by Berkeleyside contributing photographer Pete Rosos, as well as by the many residents who shared images with us, for which we thank you.

