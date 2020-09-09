West Berkeley shooting sends young man to hospital

Police responded to a shooting in West Berkeley on Wednesday afternoon. A young man in his late teens was wounded.

Update, 4:03 p.m. Berkeley police have identified the person who was shot as a young man in his late teens. He is expected to survive, BPD said. No arrests have been made but the investigation is ongoing.

Original story: Police are responding to a shooting in West Berkeley that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday afternoon, according to preliminary scanner traffic and local authorities.

The shooting took place just before 3 p.m. at San Pablo Avenue and Murray Street (just south of Ashby Avenue).

No further information was immediately available about the condition of the person who was shot.

BPD spokesman Officer Byron White said a vehicle in the area was also hit by gunfire.

There have been at least 21 confirmed incidents of gunfire in Berkeley this year.

No further information was immediately available but Berkeleyside will update this story when it is.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.