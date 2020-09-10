Berkeley will open drive-through COVID-19 test site

The city of Berkeley is opening a drive-through COVID-19 test site on Friday at the North Berkeley BART station, where, after making an appointment online, people can do a self-administered mouth swab test and get results as quickly as within two days.

The test site is run by Curative Inc. , which has been operating several temporary walk-up sites in Berkeley.

Make an appointment online for the drive-through COVID-19 test site. (If you had a Curative kiosk appointment that was cancelled due to air quality, make a new appointments.)

The test site is currently slated to operate for three weeks and will be located off the Delaware Street entrance on the southeast corner of the North Berkeley BART Station parking lot. Available times are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., starting on Sept. 11.

People can drive up to the site, roll down the window to get a lab kit from clinic staff, roll up their window to swab their own mouth for a sample, and then drop the completed kit with another staff member further away.

The process takes a few minutes.

The city continues to offer a walk-up testing site at the MLK, Jr. Youth Services Center, 1730 Oregon St. The Sixth Street testing site is currently closed.

Tracey Taylor is co-founder of Berkeleyside and co-founder and editorial director of Cityside.