It’s been 10 years since Adolfo Ignacio Celedón Bravo was murdered in Berkeley. His then fiancée is still looking for answers

Saturday marks the 10th anniversary of the murder of Adolfo Ignacio Celedón Bravo. The 35-year old Chilean was shot and killed Sept. 12, 2010, during an armed robbery at Adeline and Emerson streets.

“Fito,” as his friends called him, was walking home with his fiancée at 3:41 a.m. after a night celebrating his birthday at Ashkenaz.

Berkeley police are looking for two men who confronted Celedón and Amber Nelson. They pointed a gun at Nelson and when Celedón came to her defense, they shot him many times and punched Nelson in the face, according to police reports. The two assailants then jumped into an older black SUV and sped away. Berkeley is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. The Chilean government has put up part of the reward money.

Nelson made a video for the anniversary of Fito’s death, pleading with people to come forward with any information that could reveal the identity of the killers. This is just one of the many things she has done to keep the memory of Fito alive. She has planted a garden and created a street mosaic to honor him. Nelson, who is still traumatized by the attack, has since found love again. She is married and has two children.

“Those cowards have gotten away with it for ten years,” Nelson, who was a graduate student at UC Berkeley at the time of the assault, says in the video. “That’s 10 years too long.”

“It turns out justice is critical for healing,” says Nelson. “We will never find peace until Fito has justice.”

Berkeley Police asks that anyone with information about the case call the BPD Investigations Division —Homicide Detail at (510) 981-5741 or the 24-hour BPD non-emergency number —(510) 981-5900.