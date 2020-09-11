Remembering Marge Glicksman, actor and founder of Actors Ensemble of Berkeley and Aurora Theatre

She was and excellent actress (notably taking the lead role of Mrs. Smith in Actors Ensemble’s production of “The Bald Soprano” in 1961), and later switched to doing props and costumes.

Marge Glicksman 1932- 2020

Marjorie Glicksman died peacefully on July 16th in her Kensington home, following hospitalization for a heart attack. Marge Gunderson Glicksman was from Chetek, Wisconsin, moving to California as a young teen during World War II. Her father got a job painting boats in Vallejo’s shipyard. She attended UC Berkeley at age 17 with a scholarship. Abe Glicksman saw her in a Cal production as Ophelia in “Hamlet.” He told his friend Hank Krivetsky he “would marry that woman.” When Abe did in fact marry that woman, Hank said, “I give it two weeks.” Marge and Abe’s 67th wedding anniversary would have been Aug. 2nd.

Besides her family and many friends, the focus of Marge’s life was the theater. She helped found two theater groups, Actors Ensemble of Berkeley and Aurora Theatre (with Barbara Oliver). An excellent actress (notably taking the lead role of Mrs. Smith in Actors Ensemble’s production of “The Bald Soprano” in 1961), she switched to doing props and costumes later on. Many of Actors Ensemble’s productions in the late 1950’s and early 1960’s took place in her and Abe’s ample basement, and her costume-filled attic was legendary in local theater circles.

Marge was predeceased by her parents Florence and Melvin Gunderson, sister Avis Badami (Nick), husband Abe, son David and nephew Craig Badami. She is survived by her daughter Lisa Glicksman (Dan Auslander), niece Yvonne Bernklau (Tom Foor), grandnephew Yuri Reiter (Tianna Meriage Reiter), grandnephew Nicholas Badami (Alyson) and her dog CiCi. Online remembrances were held for her neighbors and friends on Aug. 16th. Folks wishing to contact the family may write info@aeofberkeley.org and their message will be forwarded.

Actors Ensemble of Berkeley is dedicating its next production, an online, COVID-era adaptation of Moliere’s “The Imaginary Invalid,” to Marge’s memory.