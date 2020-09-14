AC Transit will give free masks, sanitizer to riders

AC Transit will provide free masks and hand sanitizer for riders on all its buses beginning Sept. 15, according to a press release from the organization.

All buses will have hand sanitizer and face mask dispensers installed near the rear or central doors of its buses by Oct. 16, the release says. The masks are three-ply with elastic ear loops.

The move is part of AC Transit’s reNEW Plan, which adds another layer of health and safety precautions to the guidelines set by the Bay Area’s Metropolitan Transportation Commission. AC Transit has also installed high-efficiency air filters and reduced bus capacity to accommodate social distancing between passengers, and transit staff frequently sanitize high-touch surfaces like fare boxes and handrails.

The plan includes protective shields for bus drivers as well, which AC Transit will install across its full fleet of 640 buses by Oct. 16, the release says.

A California state mandate requires public transit riders to wear face coverings while waiting for or onboard on public transportation or paratransit to prevent the spread of COVID-19.