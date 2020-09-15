Man charged in connection with armed robbery at synagogue

A television crew was setting up for a shoot when a man with a gun rushed in to take a $25,000 camera.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with armed robbery after an Aug. 10 robbery outside Congregation Netivot Shalom synagogue at 1316 University Ave.

Video surveillance of the robbery helped Berkeley police identify Jimmy Ray, of Hayward, as the suspect, according to a press release from Berkeley police.

On Aug. 10 at 5:01 p.m., Ray allegedly held a television news camera person at gunpoint in the parking lot at Congregation Netivot Shalom and took a television camera valued at $25,000, the release says. The television crew was filming a piece about a suspected arson in a garbage can at the synagogue.

Video released by Berkeley police:

Officers found items related to the robbery and around an ounce of methamphetamine during a search of Ray’s residence on Sept. 10, the release says.

Ray is charged with robbery and possession of controlled substances and other criminal elements.

A few days before the robbery, Berkeley police arrested a woman on suspicion of setting a fire in a trash can behind Congregation Netivot Shalom on Aug. 6.

