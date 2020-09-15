The Berkeley Wire: 09.15.20

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Father blames son's overdose on negligence at Santa Rita jail (KTVU)
- If Harry Potter and Fred Flintstone designed a building together, it might look like this (San Francisco Chronicle)
- Jovanka Beckles is running for AC Transit boad (Daily Cal)
- How Kamala Harris' parents found home in a Black study group (New York Times)
- New leadership at BUSD (Berkeley Public Schools)
- Cal Professor Stephen Hinshaw wins 2020 Sarnat Prize for mental health breakthroughs (UC Berkeley News)