Whether voting by mail, at a drop-off location, or in-person (see a map of accessible locations) on Nov. 3, Berkeley voters will have plenty of candidates to choose from in the seven local races this year.

There are 12 seats at play, including the mayor’s office, four City Council positions, two School Board positions and five on the Rent Stabilization Board.

Here are the candidates running in Berkeley who will be on your ballot on Nov. 3. They are mentioned in the order the City Clerk placed them on the ballot. We have included a link to each candidate’s website and a link to Berkeleyside stories that mention them. We will be providing more campaign coverage in the coming weeks.

Mayor

Jesse Arreguin, Mayor, city of Berkeley. Read about Arreguin on Berkeleyside

Aidan Hill, Vice-chair of Berkeley’s Homeless Commission. Read about Hill on Berkeleyside

Wayne Hsuing, an environmental attorney. Read about Hsiung on Berkeleyside

Naomi D. Pete (no designation requested). Read about Pete on Berkeleyside

City Council, District 2

Terry Taplin, Transportation Commission vice-chair.

Alex Sharenko, solar engineer scientist.

Cheryl Davila, incumbent. Read about Davila on Berkeleyside

Timothy W. Carter, business owner and commissioner.

City Council, District 3

Ben Bartlett, Berkeley City Council member. Read about Bartlett on Berkeleyside

Orlando Martinez, construction manager.

Deborah Matthews, real estate broker. Read about Matthews on Berkeleyside

City Council, District 5

Todd Andrew, real estate salesperson.

Sophie Hahn, Berkeley City Councilmember. Read about Hahn on Berkeleyside

Paul Darwin Picklesimer, community center manager.

City Council, District 6

Richard Illgen, social justice attorney.

Susan Wengraf, Berkeley City Councilmember. Read about Wengraf on Berkeleyside.

Rent Stabilization Board Commissioner

Bahman Ahmadi, retired engineer.

Xavier Johnson, tenants’ rights advocate.

Andy Kelley, Alameda County Planning commissioner.

Carole Marasovic, Homeless commissioner and attorney.

Dan McDunn, home builder. Read about McDunn on Berkeleyside.

Mari Mendonca, appointed Rent Stabilization Board commissioner. Read about Mendonca on Berkeleyside.

Pawel Moldenhawer, green building contractor.

Soulmaz Panahi, real estate agent.

Wendy Saenz Hood Neufeld, retired media coordinator.

Leah Simon-Weisberg, Rent Stabilization Board commissioner. Read about Simon-Weisberg on Berkeleyside

Dominique Walker, community field organizer.

Bianca Zahrai, attorney.

Berkeley School Board

Laura Babitt, parent and financial auditor.

Jose Luis Bedolla, nonprofit CEO.

Norma J. F. Harrison, community volunteer. Read about Harrison on Berkeleyside

Esfandiar Imani, risk management consultant.

Mike Chang, education law attorney.

Ana Vasudeo, schools transportation planner.

All terms of office will run from Dec. 1, 2020, to Nov. 30, 2024, with the exception of one Rent Board seat, which has a term from Dec. 1, 2020, to Nov. 30, 2022. The Rent Board candidate with the fifth most votes will serve the shorter term.

Eden Teller is a contributing reporter for Berkeleyside.